A 17th Century Mini Qutub Minar that lies neglected in West Delhi village

A Mini Qutub Minar constructed in the 17th century, in a village in West Delhi, lies neglected and is in dire condition according to a Times of India report.

A replica of the 13th century Qutub Minar in South Delhi, which is a World Heritage site, the Mini Qutub Minar was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as part of his hunting lodge.

Located in Hasthsal village in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar, approach to the tower is a mere half-metre lane, which is surrounded by construction activity. It originally had five storeys, of which only three remain at present.

The report suggests that the Delhi government’s Archaeology Department and Delhi Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage have decided to work on conserving the monument.

It is deemed to be Grade A in heritage value and will be conserved under Phase IV of Delhi government’s project to protect lesser-known monuments.

According to conservationists, the Mini Qutab Minar's fifth storey had a dome (chhatri) atop, which is believed to have collapsed in the 18th century along with the monument's upper two storeys.

A source told the paper that the prime focus of the conservationists would be to consolidate the structure and give it foundation strength which might be weakened after years of neglect.

The project involves conservation of the façade and carvings on the tower. However, they will not try to recreate the upper storeys. Additionally, the team plans to build a small courtyard surrounding the Minar to give it a better look.