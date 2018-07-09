App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

9 lakh cheques issued under Rythu Bandhu scheme yet to be distributed: Report

In all, the department distributed 47.59 lakh cheques of the 57.88 lakh cheques it was supposed to distribute.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Revenue Department of the Finance Ministry is sitting on around 9 lakh cheques issued under the Rythu Bandhu scheme that are yet to be distributed, according to a report by The Hindu.

According to the news daily, the department currently has around 1.17 lakh cheques that were issued in the names of people who are now dead. As a result, all these cheques remain undelivered.

Nalgonda in Telangana accounted for the most number of dead persons (9,180) with cheques issued in their name. It was followed by Jagtial (8,980), Kamareddy (8,922), and Mahbubnagar (7,931).

The main reason for the cheques not being distributed to these beneficiaries was the fact that none of their family members had intimated the authorities of their deaths.

related news

In addition to this, around 2.54 lakh cheques remained undistributed because the concerned beneficiaries were not residing in their respective villages. As many as 60,900 beneficiaries were found to be living abroad.

Nearly 3.2 lakh cheques were not distributed because of revenue-related reasons, while 2.7 lakh cheques were not distributed because of other reasons.

In all, the department distributed 47.59 lakh cheques of the 57.88 lakh cheques it was supposed to distribute.

The data also shows that around 47.59 lakh cheques out of the 57.88 lakh targeted were distributed as per the records available under the management information system.

What is Rythu Bandhu scheme?

The Rythu Bandhu scheme, also known as Farmers' Investment Support Scheme (FISS), is a welfare program to support farmers' investment for two crops a year by the Telangana government.

The government is providing 58.33 lakh farmers Rs 4,000 per acre per season to support their investment. The farmers are paid this amount twice a year, once each for the rabi and kharif seasons.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.