56-year-old woman dies after vaccination in Gurugram; not linked to COVID-19 vaccine, says Health Ministry

A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani informed on January 23 that a total of six deaths post COVID-19 vaccination have been reported in India so far, including that of a 56-year-old woman in Gurugram.

However, the government has denied there is any link between the deaths and COVID-19 vaccination.

The Health Ministry has said that the postmortem report of the woman has confirmed that she died of cardiopulmonary disease and not due to the vaccine.

Agnani said: “A total of 6 deaths have been reported so far. A 56-year-old woman has died in Gurugram in the last 24 hours. None of the deaths has been casually linked with COVID-19 vaccination.”

So far, 11 vaccine beneficiaries have required hospitalisation post-vaccination; the hospitalisation percentage against vaccination is currently 0.0007 percent in India.

As of 6 pm on January 23, a total of 1,46,598 beneficiaries across 27 states and union territories got their first COVID-19 vaccine shots on the eighth day of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

A total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 across 27,776 vaccination sessions in India so far, the Health Ministry informed.

India rolled out the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 for healthcare and frontline workers.