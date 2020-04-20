App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cure.fit aims to deliver groceries in India within 24 hours

The service is currently being provided in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad with the company also planning to bring some essential products to Mumbai.

Carlsen Martin

As the nationwide lockdown continues, cure.fit is taking steps to address some of the issues related to the delivery of essential goods. The Bengaluru-based holistic, integrated healthcare platform has announced the addition of a wide range of grocery essentials in its product portfolio.

Cure.fit is offering nearly 40 SKUs across categories like atta, pulses, oil, rice, spices, sugar, edible oil, bread, milk, salt, and more, including “Heat and Eat” ready meals. Cure.fit is working with brands like Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH, 24 Mantra among others to provide timely delivery slots within 24 hours of order placement to mitigate the existing constraints.

A statement from the company read: “The health and safety of both the customers and employees are of primary concern, hence, all delivery crew members are being routinely checked for body temperatures and have been necessitated to keep personal distance while picking up the orders from the warehouses. The company has also moved to contactless delivery to reduce contact with customers.”

Cure.fit will offer delivery of groceries via whole.fit. The service is currently being provided in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad with the company also planning to bring some essential products to Mumbai.

How to buy groceries on cure.fit app?

  • Download the cure.fit app from your respective app store

  • Register your mobile number and enter in your name

  • Select the “Eat” option at the bottom

  • Add the groceries of your choice to your cart and update your delivery address

Before making the payment, cure.fit will ask you to choose your preferred delivery slot. The platform will also allow you to modify or cancel an order up to 60 minutes before the scheduled delivery slot.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #coronavirus

