CRED chief Kunal Shah asked for recommendations for 'visually stunning places in India', Twitter responded

With Omicron threatening to disrupt travel as countries rush to impose bans on flights and send travellers into quarantine, most are seeking to travel within the national borders.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
CRED Founder & CEO Kunal Shah

CRED Founder & CEO Kunal Shah


It's Monday and CRED chief Kunal Shah's tweet is one of the perfect examples of Monday motivation. "What are some of the most visually stunning places in India to go and think for a week?" Shah tweeted requesting photos to go and within minutes, he was flooded with recommendations.

With Omicron threatening to disrupt travel as countries rush to impose bans on flights and send travellers into quarantine, most are seeking to travel within the national borders. So, several people shared photographs taken during their own travels while naming their favourites.

Some of the popular destinations that came up often in the comments were Shillong, Gokarna, Pangong Lake in Leh, Komic and Kaza in Spiti Valley, Havelock in Andaman islands, and Dandeli in Karnataka, among others.

Here are some of the reactions to CRED founder Kunal Shah's tweet:






Moneycontrol News
#Cred #Kunal Shah
first published: Dec 6, 2021 01:38 pm

