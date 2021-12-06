CRED chief Kunal Shah asked for recommendations for 'visually stunning places in India', Twitter responded

CRED Founder & CEO Kunal Shah



What are some the most visually stunning places in India to go and think for a week.

Do share some recommendations. (Would love a picture along with your reccos.) December 6, 2021

It's Monday and's tweet is one of the perfect examples of Monday motivation. "What are some of the most visually stunning places in India to go and think for a week?" Shah tweeted requesting photos to go and within minutes, he was flooded with recommendations.

With Omicron threatening to disrupt travel as countries rush to impose bans on flights and send travellers into quarantine, most are seeking to travel within the national borders. So, several people shared photographs taken during their own travels while naming their favourites.

Some of the popular destinations that came up often in the comments were Shillong, Gokarna, Pangong Lake in Leh, Komic and Kaza in Spiti Valley, Havelock in Andaman islands, and Dandeli in Karnataka, among others.

Here are some of the reactions to CRED founder Kunal Shah 's tweet:



Shillong, Meghalaya ! A few days ago ! It's cherry blossom time ! pic.twitter.com/YSlhNjRpm8

— Abhijit Mahanta ( He/Him) (@abhijitmahanta_) December 6, 2021



Komic and Kaza in Spiti Valley! Completely remote place with very amazing view. pic.twitter.com/562dKun3Rz — Aman Goyal (@ethicalaman) December 6, 2021





Udaipur is perfect getaway pic.twitter.com/fuY37eppKB

— Aum pagar (@AumPagar) December 6, 2021