COVID-19 vaccination freebies: How small and big businesses are encouraging people to get the jab

COVID-19 Vaccine | Representative image
The government is taking continuous efforts to dispel rumours surrounding the COVID vaccine even as the country enters its third phase of vaccination drive. Despite it all, many are still not willing to get the shot on their arm. To help the government debunk rumours and encourage citizens to get inoculated against the coronavirus, various businesses, big and small are coming up with creative ways like doling out freebies in exchange of the jab.
From free gold nose pins, to discounts on bills, here are some of the freebies that businesses are offering to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in India:
Free beer
A pub cum eatery in Gurgaon named Indian Grill Room offered free beer to those who get vaccinated. To receive the free beer one had to show their vaccine card in exchange. The offer that lasted for a week started on April 5 to encourage the city-dwellers to get inoculated.
Free Uber rides
Uber India last month announced that it will provide 25,000 free rides
to facilitate the vaccination of vulnerable and disadvantaged elderly to and from the nearest vaccination centres in 19 cities across the country. The company said that this move is a part of its partnership with NGO HelpAge India, which serves the disadvantaged elderly people in the country.
Gold nose pins
-The goldsmith community in Gujarat came together to dole out freebies to get the citizens of Rajkot to get vaccinated.
Women who got vaccinated at these camps — located at Kishor Singhji Primary School, Kothariya Naka and Soni Market — were the recipients of gold nose pins and the men were given hand blenders.
Free food
Not just that citizens of Rajkot district also received free food in exchange. Jaan Vision, an organisation in Rajkot district of Gujarat, is providing free food to those who get vaccinated. "We're providing breakfast, lunch, dinner so people don't stress about having to work after going home. They can relax here," an organiser told news agency ANI.
Discounts at restaurants
Restaurants in Delhi like Punjab Grill and You Mee are giving out special discounts of 10-20% on the total bill to those carrying a vaccine card.
Not just in India, businesses around the world are looking at innovative ways to encourage inoculation. Take for example, Red Rooster Coffee, a small business in Floyd, Virginia is offering a $250 bonus for getting the vaccination
plus 16 hours – that’s two whole workdays - of paid time off. Much like the Indian bar an Israeli bar
too in a bid to encourage younger people to get vaccinated offered free drinks for jab. Meanwhile, a few Dubai restaurants
began offering 20-30% discounts to customers who have been inoculated against coronavirus.