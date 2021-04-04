COVID-19: Women get gold nose pin while men get hand blender at a vaccine camp in Rajkot

Goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot area offers freebies to encourage vaccination. Source: ANI



#COVID19 | In a bid to encourage people to take vaccine, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot are offering a nose-pin made of gold to women & hand blender to men getting inoculated at their vaccination camp

(Visuals from yesterday) pic.twitter.com/2YImKMs8Nh — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

In a bid to promote inoculation against COVID-19, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot is offering nose pins made of gold to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp, news agency ANI reported.

This move comes as the government opened the vaccination drive from April 1 for anyone above the age of 45 years. Until April 3 evening, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues.

Gujarat on April 3 reported 2,815 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition, taking its tally to 3,15,563, an official said.

On April 2, the state's death toll rose by 13 to touch 4,552 during the day, while the recovery count reached 2,96,713, or 94.03 percent of the caseload after 2,063 people were discharged.