Coronavirus pandemic | How and why should you use Aarogya Setu - government's COVID-19 tracking app

As of today, the number of coronavirus cases in India has surpassed 2,000. As the number of coronavirus cases in the country grows, the government is using technology to make information about the virus more accessible to the citizens. The recently launched Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracking app was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) with an aim to inform the citizens about the “best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19”.

Here's everything you need to know about it:

Where can I download Aarogya Setu from?

If you are an Android user, you can download the app from Google’s Play Store. The app can be downloaded on Apple’s App Store for iPhone users. To search the app, simply type out ‘AarogyaSetu’ without any space in between the two words.

How do I start using Aarogya Setu?

Once the app is downloaded, you will have to grant the necessary permissions before using the app. The next step would be to enter your credentials. If you have any reservations, the government says that the data stored on the app is “encrypted” and will not be shared with third-party vendors.

What are the essential features of Aarogya Setu?

The tracking app was developed to provide information about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The COVDI-19 Helpcenter feature provides state-wise helplines for people with concerns about COVID-19.

Another feature of the app is the Self Assessment Test. The test will ask you a series of questions to assess your risk of infection.

The app, at least on Android, also updates users with the latest tweets from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Why you should use Aarogya Setu?

This coronavirus tracking app gives you all the details about COVID-19. Aarogya Setu is a reliable source to answer all your questions about the virus. The app even suggests various safety measures that can be taken to avoid contracting the virus and best practices that should be followed to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

It is also recommended that you take the assessment test regularly. The app detects if you have come into contact with any person who may be diagnosed with COVID-19 and uses self-assessment data to update your level of risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

Lastly, if users who want to share any information about the virus or safety measures that need to be taken to prevent getting infected can simply download the files from the app and share it with other users.

We’d also suggest downloading the app to get all the latest developments about the coronavirus pandemic, as the information will come directly from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s official Twitter handle.