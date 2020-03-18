Coronavirus pandemic | Anand Mahindra exhorts govt to rope in private sector for testing

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on March 18 urged the Centre to let private sector entities start conducting tests so that the spread of the deadly coronavirus is contained.

The business tycoon, however, acknowledged the preemptive measures taken by the government.

Track all the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak here



India has done a fine job, so far, of managing the crisis. Preemptive measures for containment have been lauded the world over. But our testing rate could be our Achilles heel. We need to allow the pvt sector to begin testing & scale up our capacity dramatically. @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/iNq0RWDX6O — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 18, 2020

Yet, the number of random sampling tests conducted in India remains the lowest among the 100-odd countries where the virus has made its presence felt.