you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Anand Mahindra exhorts govt to rope in private sector for testing

The business tycoon, however, acknowledged the preemptive measures taken by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on March 18 urged the Centre to let private sector entities start conducting tests so that the spread of the deadly coronavirus is contained.

The business tycoon, however, acknowledged the preemptive measures taken by the government.

Yet, the number of random sampling tests conducted in India remains the lowest among the 100-odd countries where the virus has made its presence felt.


First Published on Mar 18, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Coronavirus pandemic #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.