App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Computex 2019: Asus just unveiled the ZenBook Pro Duo with two 4K displays

Both screens are touch-enabled for regular Windows operations.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Computex 2019 is well on the way, and there’s no shortage of innovation at the event. Asus concluded its keynote yesterday with what was arguably one of the standout products at the event.

In the past, Apple and Razer have both sought to perfect a dual screen laptop, the former by replacing the function keys with a touch bar and the latter putting a touchscreen under the touchpad to the right, which made begged the question, “why improve a design that works,” well, the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is why.

The new ZenBook Pro Duo features two displays including an auxiliary panel with a 3840x1100 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio and a primary 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with HDR support. The resolution of the main screen matches that of the auxiliary panel, ensuring seamless transitioning between windows. Both screens are touch-enabled for regular Windows operations, while the second panel, dubbed the “4K ScreenPad Plus” features well-polished controls. The ScreenPad Plus also has pen support.

The new ZenBook Pro Duo is primarily aimed at content creators and power users, but it can also be used for gaming. The machine sports an 8-core Intel Core i9-9980HK or 6-core Core i7-9750H coupled with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Asus has also added a dedicated RTX 2060 graphics card to the ZenBook Pro Duo. Asus’ dual screen laptop will also come with the latest Wi-Fi 6/802.11ax controller. The ZenBook Pro Duo also boasts a decent sized 70-watt-hours battery.

related news

Asus has incorporated the hinge design seen on the Zephyrus that slightly lifts the keyboard when the notebook is opened to ensure better airflow; they’re calling it the “ErgoLift” hinge. Asus has clamped tons of performance in a really sleek design, but the company claims that the new Pro ZenBooks aren’t going to experience any thermal throttling.While Asus hasn’t provided any details on pricing and availability, the new ZenBook Pro Duo is well set up to take multitasking to the next level.
First Published on May 28, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Asus #laptops #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 20 ...

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019: NVS Releases Applications for 370 Teache ...

AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Result ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policemen Belting a Woman Go ...

It’s Suicidal: Lalu Yadav’s Advice as Rahul Gandhi Makes Up His Mi ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.