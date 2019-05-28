Computex 2019: Asus just unveiled the ZenBook Pro Duo with two 4K displays

Computex 2019 is well on the way, and there’s no shortage of innovation at the event. Asus concluded its keynote yesterday with what was arguably one of the standout products at the event.

In the past, Apple and Razer have both sought to perfect a dual screen laptop, the former by replacing the function keys with a touch bar and the latter putting a touchscreen under the touchpad to the right, which made begged the question, “why improve a design that works,” well, the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo is why.

The new ZenBook Pro Duo features two displays including an auxiliary panel with a 3840x1100 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio and a primary 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with HDR support. The resolution of the main screen matches that of the auxiliary panel, ensuring seamless transitioning between windows. Both screens are touch-enabled for regular Windows operations, while the second panel, dubbed the “4K ScreenPad Plus” features well-polished controls. The ScreenPad Plus also has pen support.

The new ZenBook Pro Duo is primarily aimed at content creators and power users, but it can also be used for gaming. The machine sports an 8-core Intel Core i9-9980HK or 6-core Core i7-9750H coupled with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Asus has also added a dedicated RTX 2060 graphics card to the ZenBook Pro Duo. Asus’ dual screen laptop will also come with the latest Wi-Fi 6/802.11ax controller. The ZenBook Pro Duo also boasts a decent sized 70-watt-hours battery.

Asus has incorporated the hinge design seen on the Zephyrus that slightly lifts the keyboard when the notebook is opened to ensure better airflow; they’re calling it the “ErgoLift” hinge. Asus has clamped tons of performance in a really sleek design, but the company claims that the new Pro ZenBooks aren’t going to experience any thermal throttling.While Asus hasn’t provided any details on pricing and availability, the new ZenBook Pro Duo is well set up to take multitasking to the next level.