    Colorbar, IBM and Oppo among most-loved brands in India: Report

    Consumer intelligence company Talkwalker has released a list of the top 10 most-loved brands in India in collaboration with Hootsuite

    Moneycontrol News
    June 11, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Colorbar Cosmetics tops the list of most-loved brands in India. (Image credit: colorbarcosmetics/Facebook)

    Consumer intelligence company Talkwalker has released a list of the top 10 most-loved brands in India in collaboration with Hootsuite. The Brand Love 2022 report takes a look at the 10 brands that have found a loyal customer base in India, and the list includes both home-grown brands like Mamaearth and well as international favourites like L’Oreal.

    Talkwalker and Hootsuite analysed brands on three criteria: Passion, Trust and Customer Satisfaction. Over 2.6 billion social media conversations and reviews were analysed to create a list of the 50 most-loved brands worldwide and the 10 most-loved brands of India.

    Here’s a look at the 10 most-loved brands in India:

    1. Colorbar Cosmetics: Home-grown beauty brand Colorbar tops the list. Founded and headed by Samir Modi, this fast-growing brand has found its footing in the international market as well.

    2. Bombay Shaving Company: Bombay Shaving Company is a men's grooming brand that has grown to find a huge customer base since its launch in 2015.

    3. IBM: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) takes the third spot on the list of most-loved brands in India, according to Talkwalker and Hootsuite.

    4. Levi’s: An American clothing company that has become synonymous with denims takes fourth place on the list.

    5. Saffola: Saffola is a health care brand from Marico India that has found its niche in the market of edible oils.

    6. Capgemini: On the sixth spot is Capgemini, a French IT and consulting company that scores high on the three metrics used by Talkwalker and Hootsuite to rank the best brands of India.

    7. Mamaearth: Mamaearth, started by Ghazal and Varun Alagh, is a health, wellness and fitness company headquartered in Gurgaon.

    8. Oppo: Smartphone brand Oppo, launched in 2004 in China, takes the eight spot on the list.

    9. Nivea: A German personal care brand, launched in 1911, is among the top 10 most loved brands of India.

    10. L’Oreal: French cosmetics giant L’Oreal is not only among the most-loved brands of India but also one of the most-loved brands worldwide, according to the report.
