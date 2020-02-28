Chetan Bhagat slams India’s obsession with Hindu-Muslim debate amid market collapse, Coronavirus

Taking to Twitter on February 28 amid news of global market collapse due to Coronavirus, author Chetan Bhagat taunted the obsession of Indians with the Hindu-Muslim debate.



World markets collapse as Corona hits.

Global demand will fall.

India already suffering a weak economy will find it v difficult to recover.

Jobs growth all set to suffer. Immediate attention needed.

But hey, Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 28, 2020



Average likes on my tweets on economy: 700

Average likes on my tweets on any random Hindu Muslim thing: 10,000 We deserve it. We get what we truly want, after all. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 28, 2020

In a series of tweets, the 45-year-old author highlighted several pressing issues that demand immediate attention instead of communal strife and disharmony.His remarks come at a time when Delhi is limping back to normalcy after days of communal clashes that claimed at least 42 lives, including that of a police constable, and injured more than 300 persons. The violence broke out late last week in northeast Delhi, initially over the Citizenship Amendment Act. It soon escalated into brawls between people supporting and opposing the new law, before transforming into a full-fledged communal riot.