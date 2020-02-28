App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chetan Bhagat slams India’s obsession with Hindu-Muslim debate amid market collapse, Coronavirus

His remarks come at a time when Delhi is limping back to normalcy after days of communal clashes that claimed at least 42 lives, including that of a police constable, and injured more than 300 persons

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taking to Twitter on February 28 amid news of global market collapse due to Coronavirus, author Chetan Bhagat taunted the obsession of Indians with the Hindu-Muslim debate.

In a series of tweets, the 45-year-old author highlighted several pressing issues that demand immediate attention instead of communal strife and disharmony.



His remarks come at a time when Delhi is limping back to normalcy after days of communal clashes that claimed at least 42 lives, including that of a police constable, and injured more than 300 persons. The violence broke out late last week in northeast Delhi, initially over the Citizenship Amendment Act. It soon escalated into brawls between people supporting and opposing the new law, before transforming into a full-fledged communal riot.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Chetan Bhagat #coronavirus #Delhi violence #market crash

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.