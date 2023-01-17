Author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor – a man of many words – reacted to AI-based language model ChatGPT’s prediction on how he would write a leave note if he were to skip work.
A Twitter user shared a hilarious response – in Tharoor style – from ChatGPT with the tweet: “I know everyone’s tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD. Prompt: “Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to ‘not feeling the vibes’, in the style of Shashi Taroor” @ShashiTharoor”.
And ChatGPT delivered. The response read:
“As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with tangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of matter, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care.”Tharoor saw the viral tweet and although he found it “hilarious” he said he would not be writing something “jejune” – or something so simplistic or uninteresting. Another word of the day – jejune – from Tharoor impressed Twitter who said they will “add it to their vocabulary”.
Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune! https://t.co/C7jFjX0tSo
Tharoor is known for his vast vocabulary and often uses never-heard-before words that sends people scrambling for a dictionary.
Since ChatGPT’s beta version was released in November last year, it has sparked a wider conversation about the role of language models and the ethical implications of their use.ChatGPT can make conversation, write codes and college essays and rarely makes errors.