Shashi Tharoor is a Minister of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram.

Author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor – a man of many words – reacted to AI-based language model ChatGPT’s prediction on how he would write a leave note if he were to skip work.

A Twitter user shared a hilarious response – in Tharoor style – from ChatGPT with the tweet: “I know everyone’s tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD. Prompt: “Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to ‘not feeling the vibes’, in the style of Shashi Taroor” @ShashiTharoor”.

And ChatGPT delivered. The response read:

“As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with tangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of matter, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care.”

Tharoor saw the viral tweet and although he found it “hilarious” he said he would not be writing something “jejune” – or something so simplistic or uninteresting. Another word of the day – jejune – from Tharoor impressed Twitter who said they will “add it to their vocabulary”.

Tharoor is known for his vast vocabulary and often uses never-heard-before words that sends people scrambling for a dictionary.

Since ChatGPT’s beta version was released in November last year, it has sparked a wider conversation about the role of language models and the ethical implications of their use.

ChatGPT can make conversation, write codes and college essays and rarely makes errors.