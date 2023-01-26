English
    ChatGPT firm CEO: 'No idea how we may one day generate revenue'

    Meanwhile, Microsoft, which had in 2019 invested $1 billion in the company co-founded by Elon Musk, has announced that it would invest more in OpenAI.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 26, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST
    OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman

    When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was asked during a chat if he is going to monetise ChatGPT, his answer was short and swift: "The honest answer is, we have no idea."

    "We never made any revenue. We have no current plans to make any revenue. We have no idea how we may one day generate revenue."


    Speaking about the expectation of investors, Altman said that they have made a "soft promise" to investors that ChatGPT itself would figure out a way to generate an investment return for them. After a brief pause and some laughter Sam Altman added, "You can laugh. It's all right. But, it is what I actually believe is going to happen."