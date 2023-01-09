CEO says no one quit his company in the last 5 years. Here’s why

Stephen Magli, CEO of New York based advertising company AiDigital. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A CEO who has his team intact in the turbulent times of rapid resignations and mass layoffs has some advice for other leaders on how to retain their top talent.

Stephen Magli, the co-founder and CEO of New York-based AiDigital, said none of his employees have quit in the five years of his advertising company's existence.

"Since I became an entrepreneur, attracting and keeping top talent has been a priority for me," he wrote in an article for the Fast Company magazine. "I believe this focus has contributed more to my company’s success than anything else I have done."

So what are the areas Magli focussed on to build a healthy work culture?

First, he said, was being an empathetic leader.

Magli wrote that the pandemic put a strain on everyone and highlighted mental health and parenting challenges. He added that his company was able to collectively acknowledge the difficulties and offer solutions to tackle them.

It is important to give employees flexibility, said Magli, whose team is completely remote.

Second, the CEO said, he let his teams work independently, instead of being a hands-on manager.

"When you find good people and give them the ability to prove themselves, that’s when the magic happens," Magli wrote.

He emphasised on the importance of selecting people who align with your management style.

"This can set the organization and workers up for a long and healthy relationship," the CEO wrote.

Another good practice that Magli follows is celebrating all team victories, big or small. He said such efforts are important foundations for a healthy work culture.

Magli also believes in gifting his staff personal items rather than handing out cash gifts. His favourite item to give away is a watch and he makes an effort to pick the right one for every employee.

"A cash gift is nice, but an item that speaks to a person’s personality and interests can create a deeper connection," he wrote.