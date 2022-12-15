CEO gives her staff extra vacation leaves as prize

Nina Cabrera, CEO of Philippine beauty brand Colourette. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Companies around the world are acknowledging how hard their employees have worked in pandemic years, taking them on all-expenses-paid trips and organising parties where they can sit back and relax.

Recently, a Philippines-based company hosted a raffle during its holiday party, in which three lucky winners won extra paid vacation leaves as prize.

Nina Cabrera, the chief executive officer of make-up brand Colourette, shared a video of her taking out slips with employees' names from a jar. As she announced the winners at the party, the crowd cheered and clapped.

The clip drew praise from social media users.

"Best example of a company that listens to their employees," one user commented on Facebook. "Keep up the amazing work and more power Ms. Nina Cabrera."

Another said: "I wanna work here so bad".

Cabrera said she was witness to how much work her staff had put in in 2022.

"We decided that as part of our raffle prizes, it would be fitting to include 3 winners of five additional paid vacation leaves for 2023," she wrote later on LinkedIn. "Congratulations to those who won, well deserved!"

Cebrera said she was inspired by a viral tweet by lawyer Gideon Peña, suggesting companies offer extra paid time off to employees as raffle prize, philstar.com reported.

In Covid times, companies are reinventing ways in which they can benefit their employees and foster a healthy work culture.

In May, Sydney based-advertising firm Soup took its staff on a two-week trip to Bali.

"Covid-19 taught us that there are new ways of working and essentially, we can work from anywhere," Managing Director Katya Vakulenko had told Daily Mail. So we decided to really take that to the next level," she said.

Before that, UK-based company York flew its employees to Spain’s Tenerife island for an all-expenses-paid trip.

In India, online shopping site Meesho granted its staff an 11-day mental health leave after a busy festive period.