CCHF: All about the deadly virus that’s sweeping across Europe, Africa and Middle East

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever is caused by a tick-borne virus (Representational image)

The Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus is a disease that is spreading across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Experts are worried about its impact on public health as the potentially fatal virus is expanding out of its usual territories, possibly due to the effects of climate change. With a fatality rate of 10 to 40%, and no available vaccine, it poses a significant risk to public health.

CCHF is primarily transmitted by ticks. This disease is caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family.

Hosts of the virus include animals like cattle, sheep and goats. The virus is transmitted to humans either through tick bites or through the blood of infected animals. This is why a majority of CCHF cases occur in people in the livestock industry.

The CCHF virus is on the list of World Health Organization (WHO) pathogens that can cause outbreaks and pandemics. This list “distinguishes which diseases pose the greatest public health risk due to their epidemic potential and/or whether there is no or insufficient countermeasures.”

The onset of symptoms in Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever is sudden. Symptoms include fever, dizziness, headache, backache, muscle pain, sore eyes and photophobia (sensitivity to light).

As the illness progresses, it can cause confusion, mood swings and abdominal pain. The patient may experience large rashes on the skin, increased heart rate and enlarged lymph nodes. “There is usually evidence of hepatitis, and severely ill patients may experience rapid kidney deterioration, sudden liver failure or pulmonary failure after the fifth day of illness,” according to WHO.

The illness lasts for around 2 weeks. Patients who recover generally show signs of improvement after 9 to 10 days.

The fatality rate of CCHF is 10% to 40%. Deaths generally occurs in the second week of illness.

There is no known vaccine for CCHF. Treatment is basically about symptom management and includes monitoring of fluid balance, oxygenation and hemodynamic support, correcting electrolyte abnormalities etc.

CCHF is endemic to Africa, the Balkans, Middle East and Asia. However, cases have also been reported in Spain, and there are growing concerns about the disease reaching the UK.