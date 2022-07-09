Caught on camera: Plane makes emergency landing on highway

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a highway (Image credit: Swain County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

An incredible video has captured the heart-stopping moment a plane made landed on a highway in North Carolina. The pilot was forced to execute an emergency landing by dodging traffic and power lines after his aircraft experienced engine failure on Sunday morning, KESQ News Channel 3 reported.

Vincent Fraser was flying with his father-in-law over Swain County when the engine of his aircraft began to fail.

“I started going through my checklist and I was able to get the aircraft to restart and kind of fly a little bit, but she would only fly for 3 to 5 seconds, and then she would come back down and start to sink again,” he said.

As the plane dropped lower and lower, Fraser tried to look for a place to land amid the mountainous terrain. Luckily for him, he spotted a road where he could land the plane.

“The first thing like that went through my head was, I don't want to hurt anybody and I don't want to kill anybody. So, you know, that was like my main concern,” the pilot said.

Fraser was able to lower the plane by carefully steering clear power lines and vehicles on the highway.

The emergency landing was captured on his GoPro camera from the cockpit and the footage later shared on social media by Swain County Sheriff’s Office.

The dramatic video has received over half a million views since being posted two days ago.

In a stroke of luck, no one was injured in the incident. Fraser, who received his private pilot license last October, was able to fly back to Florida later that week.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen,” said Sheriff Curtis Cochran.