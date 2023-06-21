English
    Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport due to technical issue

    IndiGo officials refuted reports claiming the emergency landing was due to an engine failure.

    June 21, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST
    The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident, police said.

    A Dehradun-bound Indigo flight carrying 108 passengers made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Wednesday after it developed a technical snag, according to officials.

    The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident, police said.”IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing,” the airline said in a statement.

    ”The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” it said. IndiGo officials refuted reports claiming the emergency landing was due to an engine failure.

    ”The emergency landing was not due to any fire or engine failure. It was due to a technical issue,” they said.The flight was originally scheduled to take off from Terminal 2 of the IGI airport at 2:10 pm but it departed at 2:36 pm, they said.

    A senior Delhi Police official said 108 passengers were onboard the Dehradun-bound Indigo flight that took off from the IGI airport. Later, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue, he said.All passengers are safe, the police official said.

