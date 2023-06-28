'Scam S4': Hansal Mehta hints at OTT series on Byju's mess, gets support on Twitter

Hansal Mehta's tweet received several comments, many of whom said the mess at Byju would make for a great watch.

One of the most talked about stories in India in the past week has been the financial mess at edutech firm Byju's, which has made the news for missing deadlines on financial statements, losing board members and auditors and not making regular payments on on a $1.2 billion loan.

Director Hansal Mehta indicated that the issues faced by Byju's were worthy of becoming an OTT series and even hinted at a title for the series-" Scam S4 - The Byju scam".

Mehta was reacting to a tweet he had posted in October 2021 when he called Byju's "a total sham" and stated that the workings in the firm was a "material" for Scam season 4. Mehta had reacted to the news of the edutech firm pausing the ads that had Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested.



There I said it 2 years ago.

Scam S4 - The Byju scam. https://t.co/dNTDHSL5Kf — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 27, 2023

Mehta's tweet received several comments, many of whom said the mess at Byju would make for a great watch on OTT platform.

"Let this be your next project. I must use this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of #Scoop, one of the best web series ever. Watched twice," one user wrote.

"Congratulations Sir you have got a story.. looking forward to the another masterpiece," another user wrote.

In a more detailed tweet posted on Thursday, Mehta said that he had called out Byju's when the firm had visited his residence to sell programs which were unnecessary for his daughter.



I’d called out Byjus when they came to my house trying to sell programs that my daughter did not need during the pandemic. They tried to convince her that she was poor academically in order to make an extra buck. I had to drive them out of my house. I was trolled for mocking the… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 27, 2023

Mehta directed the much-acclaimed "Scam 1992", released in 2020, which told the story of how Harshad Mehta took the Indian stock exchange to dizzying heights before suffering a disastrous fall.

Also read: Harshad Mehta is a part of my growing up years: ‘Scam 1992’ director Hansal Mehta