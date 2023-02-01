English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman with 'bahi khata' tablet for paperless budget

    Budget 2023: The famous Budget briefcase was replaced in 2019 by Sitharaman with a "bahi khata" or cloth ledger - a move aimed to do away with the colonial practice.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023

    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023 "bahi khata". (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman  is all set to present the Budget today and stepped out with the all-important digital tablet wrapped in a bahi-khata style pouch on Wednesday, February 1.


    Sitharaman has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu, where she displayed this year's Budget tablet or "bahi khata" before she presents it in Parliament later. She was joined by Finance Ministry officials.


    The Budget tablet was seen wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem on top.