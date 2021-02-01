MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Budget 2021 memes on middle class taxpayers dominate Twitter trends after Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Social media users flooded Twitter with Budget 2021 memes after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Twitter is abuzz with memes and jokes hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1 in the Parliament.

Sitharaman's third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quickly resulted in making #Budget2021 and #IncomeTax the top trends on Twitter. Netizens posted hilarious memes based on the middle class section's response to the Budget speech this year.

Check out a few reactions here:







Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Nirmala Sitharaman #tax payers #Twitter #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 04:47 pm

