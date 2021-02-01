Budget 2021 memes on middle class taxpayers dominate Twitter trends after Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Twitter is abuzz with memes and jokes hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1 in the Parliament.

Sitharaman's third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quickly resulted in making #Budget2021 and #IncomeTax the top trends on Twitter. Netizens posted hilarious memes based on the middle class section's response to the Budget speech this year.



Middle class after every financial budget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/swZm67xGXA — Bhole chature (@Bhole6ture) February 1, 2021





Budget announces Middle class : pic.twitter.com/7Jnz1fvt1z — Kishmish (@ursKishmish) February 1, 2021

