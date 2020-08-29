Book review: Parmesh Shahani’s Queeristan makes pitch for queer-friendly workplace

Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusionin the Indian Workplace

A historic judgment of the Supreme Court of India in 2018 took a fresh look at the provisions of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which had referred to ‘unnatural offences’ comprising carnal intercourse against ‘the order of nature’, and had made the ‘offences’ punishable. The SC judgment struck down S377. “The SC ruled that consensual adult gay sex is not a crime,” The Times of India reported. It was a step towards extending long-denied constitutional rights to the LGBTQ community. Since then, many commentators and experts studying the LGBTQ community have said that there are positive but insufficient changes on the ground. By and large, Indian societies and workplaces treat the LGBTQ community with prejudice and hostility; look within, as I have after reading this book, and you will find much to regret there.

Though all is not doom and gloom, Shahani writes, with wit, humour and compassion, a lot needs to be done. The author quotes In and Out: The Indian LGBT Workplace Climate Survey 2016, a study by Mission for Indian Gay and Lesbian Empowerment (MINGLE): “… about 40 percent of the people surveyed confided that they sometimes or often faced harassment in the workplace for being LGBTQ. Two-thirds of them reported hearing homophobic slurs from their colleagues or managers and one-fifth had faced discrimination from their HR managers”.

This book has multiple audiences, including LGBTQ folks and their allies, as well as those who are interested in “corporate India, or young India, or ever-changing India”, but is squarely aimed at corporates who want to boost inclusion in their workplaces. The book is intended to spur change: Shahani wishes “that many people in the Indian workplace read it and change their company’s HR policies and practices, convinced that inclusion makes sense whichever way they look at it”. By way of example, Shahani points to his employer, Godrej, which instituted a diversity and equal opportunities policy, and also has a Diversity Council to “define and discuss progress against… diversity goals”.

The book is especially friendly to those who have little or no information about the LGBTQ community – for instance, the book has a helpful section expanding each of the terms that make up ‘LGBTQ’. We are also told about gender identities, such as bigender, pangender and gender questioning, among others.

The first half of the book makes a moving argument for making workplaces more inclusive, the second half contains a comprehensive action plan to put these intentions into practice at the workplace. The author covers various aspects of framing diversity and inclusion policies, finding talent from the LGBTQ community, creating a recruitment process that is LGBTQ friendly, creating an LGBTQ-friendly work culture at the workplace, and how to be an ally, whether you identify as LGBTQ or not. There is a special chapter on trans employees, because trans people face “a distinctly different set of challenges in the workplace that are not a part of the lesbian, gay or bi experience”, as per A Manifesto for Trans Inclusion in the Indian Workplace by Shahani and Nayanika Nambiar, quoted in the book.

The author is aware that his decision to argue in favour of inclusion on grounds that it makes business sense is controversial. He says that “… in an ideal world the human rights paradigm would be enough to bring about change. However, we aren’t there yet”. He advises adopting “...other strategies – profitability, innovation and so on – to make a business case for inclusion… [to] translate the language of human rights into these different and largely heterosexual corporate spaces…”

The author says: “According to