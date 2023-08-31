This billionaire CEO is fine with staff working remote. His company has a Bengaluru office

Scott Farquhar, founder and CEO of Atlassian, goes to office about once in three months. (Image credit: Scott Farquhar/X)

Scott Farquhar, the billionaire founder and CEO of Atlassian, is completely fine with his employees working from anywhere they want. What's more, he himself prefers working from home and only goes to the office once in three months.

"I work from home all the time," Farquhar told 60 Minutes Australia. "I might come into the office about once a quarter... I still work really hard and I work with the teams who are around the world and Australia."

Atlassian provides online collaboration tools and software and is one of the most successful startups in Australia. Its CEO, who is worth $15 billion, said that the company has been able to widen its talent pool because of its work-from-anywhere policy. It has also helped employees cope with the cost of living crisis.

"Remote work with Atlassian’s TeamAnywhere is working so well," Farquhar said earlier in a tweet. "With other companies forcing people back to the office, we are taking the opposite approach."



"We expect people to be able to work from their homes, a cafe, from an office... we don't really care where they do their work, what we care about is the output they produce," he added on 60 Minutes Australia.

The company had introduced its hybrid work policy during the pandemic, but unlike other CEOs, Scott Farquhar said productivity among his employees has not dipped even as they continue with the policy now.

"Those people who don't commute save hours a day and they can bring their best selves to work because they can organise their work in and around all the things that are going on in their lives," he said. "We haven't seen a productivity change."

Atlassian also has offices in India, Japan, and the Philippines. In India, it has an office in Bengaluru, the company website stated.

