'Bhai Lang' - a new programming language by 2 Indians takes Twitter on a joyride

'Bhai Lang' is a toy programming language written in Typescript. (Image: Crepidomic/Twitter)

A new programming language has left social media in splits. “Bhai-lang” - a toy programming language created by Aniket Singh from Amazon and Rishabh Tripathi from Groww is written in Typescript and guarantees laughs.

Combining “bhai” (brother in Hindi) with hi, bye and other English words, the script requires programmers to use "bhai ye hai” to declare variables.

After ‘bhai ye hai’, coders can then declare values and functions to the variables.

The language has syntax, like other programming languages, but all instructions come with the word ‘bhai’ prompting netizens to call coding fun and easy.

“Bhai Lang” works just like other programming languages and has its own GitHub page where users can view the source code and entire directory of how to use other functions. “Sahi” (correct) and “galat” (wrong) have replaced true or false.

‘Hi bhai’ is the starting code while ‘bye bhai’ is the end. If the code runs successfully, the programming language a “Shandar Bhai” message pops on the screen. In case of an error, “Areh bhai bhai bhai!!!” appears on screen.

The website’s playground feature allows users to tinker around and get desired results using ‘Bhai Lang’. The result of an inside joke, ‘Bhai Lang’ has impressed Twitter.

“Deep down we all know bhai-lang is the future of web,” one user tweeted.

“Those dudes that created the “bhai lang” coding language missed their one important shot at calling it the bro code,” tweeted another.



Added this fun feature in Bhailang! pic.twitter.com/4SzGIoNn1L

— DeepCodes → dpnkr.in (@DeepankarBhade) March 15, 2022



y'all... This is so funni!! Bhai lang pic.twitter.com/hrpmqXU29j

— neha (@fibomeowcci) March 19, 2022



The best thing I saw on the internet today is this "Bhai-lang" pic.twitter.com/tVXMBSI6sj

— Kajal (@kalam_ki_noke) March 19, 2022



'Bhai-Lang' Is A JavaScript-Based Programming Language Built By Two Indian 'Bros'.#100DaysOfCode pic.twitter.com/aPLrrjCdwn

— Farhan Hussain (@adeefay) March 22, 2022



I also tried #bhailang today and trust me I enjoyed alot this is so fun. pic.twitter.com/4GgiHOYUvJ

— Shreya Verma (@vshreya_107) March 22, 2022