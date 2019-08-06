BEST to become first undertaking to implement ‘One Nation, One Card’

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are set to become the first public transportation in India to roll out the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The one nation, one card system will initially be implemented on a pilot basis from November and will be available widely only from 2020. Before that, the Centre will have to finalise the minute details to bring NCMC into effect for the more than 25 lakh BEST daily commuters.

The BEST administration announced on August 5 that they were almost done with implementing the system at their bus depots. According to a report by the Daily News and Analysis, the BEST staff are now training bus conductors on how the new system will work, reworking their money collection method, and readying the required devices. Taking care of these technical details will ensure that the system functions smoothly once it comes into force.

More than 10,000 BEST conductors will be given the hand-held devices that would be able to scan the NCMC cards with just one tap, alongside generating paper tickets.

BEST authorities per se are prepared from their end to roll out this service and are only waiting for the Centre to be ready from its end.

According to sources, the government is yet to finalise which banks it will tie-up with so that the daily transactions are directly deposited into them.

The NCMC cards will reportedly be similar to Metro cards. These will also be store-value-based cards wherein people will be able to transfer money into it and recharge as and when the amount gets depleted. Moreover, these cards will operate on RuPay and not be connected directly to the bank accounts of those who are buying the NCMC cards.