    Baggage lost, frustrated passenger trolled airline with PowerPoint presentation. How Microsoft responded

    Elliot Sharod, a resident of Surrey outside London, had lost a bag containing his wedding cards and guest itineraries while travelling with Irish carrier Aer Lingus.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
    Aer Lingus passenger Elliot Sharod eventually succeeded in getting his bag back. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @aviosAdventurer)

    On April 17, Elliot Sharod and his wife Helen had to make a long trip back to London after their wedding in South Africa. It entailed luggage processing at various airports -- Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt and Dublin -- so Sharod put Apple’s tracking devices AirTags in their three bags, according to a CNN report.

    At Frankfurt, the couple saw with help of the trackers that their bags were not loaded on to the plane.

    Irish carrier Aer Lingus, with whom they took a codeshare flight from Frankfurt to Dublin and another flight from Dublin to London, assured them that they will send their bags to their home address in Surrey outside London, CNN reported.

    But only two bags turned up.

    The third, Sharod found using the tracking device, had been sent to a wrong address. It contained the couple's wedding cards and guest itineraries.

    Even after the man told the airline the location of the bag, they were slow in returning it, he said. Frustrated, he made a PowerPoint presentation showing where his bag had travelled to and shared it on Twitter, tagging the airline.

    "Perhaps a PowerPoint presentation on the journey you’ve sent my lost/stolen bag on will help?" he wrote along with the video. "I’ve told you multiple times where it is and you’re doing nothing about it. This has been a shocking experience with you."

     

    He added: "The lost bag went to another location in London called Pimlico. I can see it live. You have given it to the wrong person. And you have very poorly kept me up to date with what's going on."

    Sharod eventually got his bag back and also earned a shoutout from PowerPoint owner Microsoft.

    "We're giving you PowerPoints for this presentation! You've got this in the bag," the company said.

     

     



    first published: Apr 23, 2022 03:19 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.