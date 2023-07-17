Author's post on 'no sitting policy' for worker at Chennai mall sparks conversation

Shobana Ravi shared a picture of a man working in Chennai’s Phoenix Mail. His job required him to stand throughout the duration of his 8.5 hours shift. (Image: @ShobanaRaviNews/Twitter)

There have often been conversations about the working conditions of delivery agents, salespeople, domestic helpers, etc. There have been times when these people have worked relentlessly and tirelessly come rain, cold or heat. While we are on this, let us talk about a post by author Shobana Ravi that is gaining traction online.

On Saturday, Ravi shared a picture of a man working in Chennai’s Phoenix Mall. His job required him to stand throughout the duration of his 8.5 hours shift. Ravi talked about the cruel and poor working conditions of workers in the mall and wrote a lengthy caption to go with the picture.

“This young man was seen standing in this place under the escalator since 12 noon (at Chennai Phoenix mall again. I come to know that their duty hours are from 12 noon to 8.30 PM.) He did not have a seat. I noticed that no seat has been provided for him. Unable to stand he was fidgeting and leaning on the desk as we sat close by sipping tea,” she wrote.

“It appeared cruel to expect a person to literally be on his feet for 8 hours and 30 minutes. Why won't the management provide a seat and treat these workers decently? Does the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 stipulate that workers have to be provided a seat when they wait on customers for long hours?” Ravi continued.



This young man was seen standing in this place under the escalator since 12 noon (at Chennai Phoenix mall again. I come to know that their duty hours are from 12 noon to 8.30 PM.) He did not have a seat. I noticed that no seat has been provided for him. Unable to stand he was… pic.twitter.com/kbqFTANoZ7

— Shobana Ravi, Author. (@ShobanaRaviNews) July 15, 2023

While sharing the post, the author also pointed out the dangerous working conditions of labourers at deep-cleaning agencies. “They lock themselves in the toilets as they clean the wash rooms with acid. They are dangerously exposed to caustic fumes,” she wrote.

Ravi also urged the household owners to allow them to keep the door open while cleaning. “The agencies should provide them with protective gear. Would the Tamil Nadu labour minister and commissioner please look into these worrying working conditions of labourers?” she continued.

Ravi’s post sparked a conversation among social media users and the comments section was flooded.

"I found this inhumanity prevailing across London in all shops and malls. Employees need to be on their feet for the full 6-hr shift they work there. And many wore heels too," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "In most of the private schools there is no chair for teachers to sit, the teachers will have continuous classes also."

"Providing chair is the least one can do their staff," a third user remarked.