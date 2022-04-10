English
    Australian PM Scott Morrison cooks khichdi on 'curry night'. Guess the Narendra Modi link

    Scott Morrison cooked khichdi and curry from Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state, to celebrate Australia’s new trade agreement with India.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took a page out of his “dear friend” Narendra Modi’s book and whipped up the Indian PM’s favourite dish – khichdi.

    The 53-year-old cooked curries from Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state, to celebrate Australia’s new trade agreement with India.

    “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi. Jen, girls and mum all approve (sic),” Morrison shared in an Instagram post. He misspelled ‘Gujarat’ in his post.

    The Instagram post had two photos – one with Morrison cooking khichdi in his kitchen armed with an apron, and the other was a dining table set with the final dishes – khichdi and curry.


    Morrison has displayed his culinary skills in the past before. In May 2020, during the coronavirus lockdown, Morrison posted a picture of a tray full of “ScoMosas”, a snack he said he prepared from scratch.

    “Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” he had tweeted. PM Modi had responded by saying the snacks looked “delicious”.

    Scott Morrison, widely known as ScoMo, also became the accidental prime minister in 2018 when his government colleagues chose him to replace then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. He has now become the first Australian PM to serve a full term in 15 years.

    Australia and India are important trading partners. Major Indian exports to Australia are petroleum products, medicines, polished diamonds, gold jewellery, while key Australian exports to India include coal, LNG and non-monetary gold.



