Asus teaming up with Flipkart; offers massive discounts on Asus 6z, 5z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 smartphones

Asus India is teaming up with Flipkart to offer consumers attractive festive discounts on several smartphones in India. 2019 seems to be a comeback year for the device maker's mobile division. Both the Zenfone 6 and ROG Phone II brought several new groundbreaking smartphone features including a flipping camera module and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Taiwanese tech giant is attempting to increase its market share in India’s smartphone space by slashing prices on some of its popular devices from October 7 to 9. Asus will cut prices on smartphones across various price segments from flagship to entry-level.

The top-end Asus 6z is getting a Rs 4,000 price cut, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000. The Zenfone 6 offers a flagship chipset, massive 5,000 mAh battery, and a flipping camera module that allows you to use the very-capable dual rear cameras for selfies. The Asus 6z has a DxOMark overall camera score higher than the Galaxy Note 9 Plus and iPhone XS Max. The Asus 6z also trails only the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G in terms of selfie camera score.

Model Regular Selling Price (INR) Discounted Price (INR) ASUS 6Z 6/64 GB 31,999 27,999 ASUS 6Z 6/128 GB 34,999 30,999 ASUS 6Z 8/256 GB 39,999 35,999 ASUS 5Z 6/64 GB 21,999 16,999 ASUS 5Z 6/128 GB 24,999 18,999 ASUS 5Z 8/258 GB 28,999 21,999 ASUS Max Pro (M1) 3/32 GB 7,999 7,499 ASUS Max Pro (M1) 4/64 GB 8,999 8,499 ASUS Max Pro (M1) 6/64 GB 11,999 11,499 ASUS Max (M2) 3/32 GB 7,999 6,999 ASUS Max (M2) 4/64 GB 9,499 8,499

Other devices getting a price cut during the festive sale include last year’s Zenfone 5 (5Z), Max Pro (M1) and Max 2. You can also get an additional 10-percent discount using a Citi credit or debit card. No Cost EMI payment option is available for three and six months.