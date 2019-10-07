App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus teaming up with Flipkart; offers massive discounts on Asus 6z, 5z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 smartphones

The Asus 6z will start at Rs 27,999, making it an incredibly good value proposition.

Carlsen Martin

Asus India is teaming up with Flipkart to offer consumers attractive festive discounts on several smartphones in India. 2019 seems to be a comeback year for the device maker's mobile division. Both the Zenfone 6 and ROG Phone II brought several new groundbreaking smartphone features including a flipping camera module and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Taiwanese tech giant is attempting to increase its market share in India’s smartphone space by slashing prices on some of its popular devices from October 7 to 9. Asus will cut prices on smartphones across various price segments from flagship to entry-level.

The top-end Asus 6z is getting a Rs 4,000 price cut, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000. The Zenfone 6 offers a flagship chipset, massive 5,000 mAh battery, and a flipping camera module that allows you to use the very-capable dual rear cameras for selfies. The Asus 6z has a DxOMark overall camera score higher than the Galaxy Note 9 Plus and iPhone XS Max. The Asus 6z also trails only the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G in terms of selfie camera score.

Close
Other devices getting a price cut during the festive sale include last year’s Zenfone 5 (5Z), Max Pro (M1) and Max 2. You can also get an additional 10-percent discount using a Citi credit or debit card. No Cost EMI payment option is available for three and six months.
ModelRegular Selling Price (INR)Discounted Price (INR)
ASUS 6Z 6/64 GB 31,999 27,999
ASUS 6Z 6/128 GB 34,999 30,999
ASUS 6Z 8/256 GB 39,999 35,999
ASUS 5Z 6/64 GB 21,999 16,999
ASUS 5Z 6/128 GB 24,999 18,999
ASUS 5Z 8/258 GB 28,999 21,999
ASUS Max Pro (M1) 3/32 GB 7,999 7,499
ASUS Max Pro (M1) 4/64 GB 8,999 8,499
ASUS Max Pro (M1) 6/64 GB 11,999 11,499
ASUS Max (M2) 3/32 GB7,9996,999
ASUS Max (M2) 4/64 GB9,4998,499
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Asus #gadgets #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.