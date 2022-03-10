In this Punjab seat, AAP's Charanjit Singh is ahead of CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab assembly election results: Charanjit Singh Channi contested from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats.

It’s Charanjit Singh Channi vs Charanjit Singh in Punjab’s Chamkaur Sahib assembly seat. With votes being counted in the state, along with four other states where elections took place, it is Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who is trailing in his home seat, according to trends.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Charanjit Singh is from the seat.

Channi is seeking re-election from Chamkaur Sahib.

He is also trailing in Bhadaur in Barnala district, the second seat from where he contested. AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke is leading from the constituency.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.