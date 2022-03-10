English
    In this Punjab seat, AAP's Charanjit Singh is ahead of CM Charanjit Singh Channi

    Punjab assembly election results 2022: Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    Punjab assembly election results: Charanjit Singh Channi contested from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats.

    It’s Charanjit Singh Channi vs Charanjit Singh in Punjab’s Chamkaur Sahib assembly seat. With votes being counted in the state, along with four other states where elections took place, it is Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who is trailing in his home seat, according to trends.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Charanjit Singh is from the seat.

    Channi is seeking re-election from Chamkaur Sahib.

    He is also trailing in Bhadaur in Barnala district, the second seat from where he contested. AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke is leading from the constituency.

    Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.
    Tags: #Charanjit Singh #Charanjit Singh Channi #Punjab #Punjab Elections
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 11:59 am
