Assam shopkeeper buys dream vehicle with sacks full of coins, internet cheers for him

The man saved money for eight months to buy the scooter he wanted. (Image posted on Facebook by Hirak Das)

The story of a man in Assam who bought a scooter with savings entirely in the form of coins is winning hearts online.

A YouTuber named Hirak Das has documented the story in one of his videos. The man, a shopkeeper, told Das that he had been saving up for eight months to buy a scooter, The Indian Express reported.

After he collected enough money, the man went to a showroom in Assam’s Barpeta district to buy the vehicle. Das’ video showed four persons dragging sacks full of coins into the showroom.

The staff at the vehicle showroom emptied the sacks into plastic baskets. A group hovered around a table to count the coins.

Even though they had to put in extra effort for this purchase, the staff of the dealership were happy.

The manager of the showroom told the Hindustan Times that when the customer came in with sacks full of coins, he was shocked.

“On the particular day I received a call from one of the employees that a person has come in with coins to buy a scooter,” Kankan Das told the newspaper. “My first reaction was of shock but then we decided to go forward. It took five of us about three hours to count the coins. And after we finished, the amount came to ₹22,000.”

Das, the YouTuber who first shared the man's story, lauded him in a Facebook post.

"What we can learn from this is that even if it takes a lot of money to fulfill a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled with saving little by little," Das said.

Social media users cheered for the man. "Good job, I have seen this happen in life for the first time," one user said.

"Very beautiful, thanks for sharing." said another person.