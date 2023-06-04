Ashok Gehlot throws mic at public event in Rajasthan. Video

Ashok Gehlot throws the mic at the public event. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/ @hemirdesai).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threw the microphone after it stopped working at a public event in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Friday. In a video shared on social media, Gehlot can be seen trying to address the gathering and when the mic did not work threw it to his left.

"Where is SP (superintendent of police)? Both SP and collector seem to be similar," Gehlot said.



Ashok Gehlot gets angry and throws Mike(not working) at an official pic.twitter.com/fa3d5Ea4h1 — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) June 3, 2023

The mic fell in the direction of Barmer district collector was standing. He picked the mic up and Gehlot was given another mic to speak. It was interpreted that the mic was thrown at the collector but it was clarified by the Chief Minister's office that it was not the case.

"The mic was not thrown at the district collector," an official said.

Also read: Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for COVID