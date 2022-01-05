MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

As BlackBerry classic phones die, internet says 'thanks for the memories’

BlackBerry's Chief Executive Officer John Chen said he was genuinely moved by the memories shared by users.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
The users of BlackBerry phones remembered their physical keyboards and the blinking red lights that indicated incoming messages. (Image tweeted by @BlackBerryBrad)

The users of BlackBerry phones remembered their physical keyboards and the blinking red lights that indicated incoming messages. (Image tweeted by @BlackBerryBrad)


Smartphone company BlackBerry pulled the plug on its legacy devices on January 4.

The company had announced in December that services for “BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions” will not be available after January 4.

Even though more sophisticated phones became available over time, people continued to adore the reliable old BlackBerrys. The phones were known for their stellar physical keyboards.

After the vintage phones were discontinued, many users took to social media to bid them farewell.

"Like so many of us, I stopped using my beloved BlackBerry mobile phone a few years ago, but am still sad to see its official end today,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer tweeted, along with a photo of him holding up the device. “Thanks BlackBerry for doing what you did.”

A Twitter user named  Stefano Marcuzzi said he has owned “mostly every Blackberry ever made”.

“I loved every press of a key to the blinking red led to indicate a message,” he added. “One can only dream one day it will be back.”

Another user, going by the name BlackBerryBrad, said each BlackBerry device in his collection had a unique memory.

“Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2!” he added. “Thanks for the memories.”

BlackBerry's Chief Executive Officer John Chen said he was genuinely moved by the memories shared by BlackBerry users.

"Thank you for your loyalty throughout our journey," Chen added. "TeamBlackBerry; our path will cross again." 

BlackBerry phones also had celebrity fans, including American reality TV star Kim Kardashian. She had tweeted about bidding goodbye to her BlackBerry Bold device in 2016.

“Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can't find anymore on ebay,” Kardashian had said. “I knew this day would come & to be honest I'm prepared.”


The reality TV star was considering her options. "Do I try a different kind of blackberry? Or ditch it all together? Or a different phone like Samsung?"

Kardashian had said that she preferred having two phones. “Or another option is having 2 iPhones. I really want my blackberry bold though. Reality is starting to set in & I'm getting sad.”

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BlackBerry #Phones #Technology
first published: Jan 5, 2022 11:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.