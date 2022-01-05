As BlackBerry classic phones die, internet says 'thanks for the memories’

The users of BlackBerry phones remembered their physical keyboards and the blinking red lights that indicated incoming messages. (Image tweeted by @BlackBerryBrad)

Smartphone company BlackBerry pulled the plug on its legacy devices on January 4.

The company had announced in December that services for “BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions” will not be available after January 4.

Even though more sophisticated phones became available over time, people continued to adore the reliable old BlackBerrys. The phones were known for their stellar physical keyboards.

After the vintage phones were discontinued, many users took to social media to bid them farewell.

"Like so many of us, I stopped using my beloved BlackBerry mobile phone a few years ago, but am still sad to see its official end today,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer tweeted, along with a photo of him holding up the device. “Thanks BlackBerry for doing what you did.”

A Twitter user named Stefano Marcuzzi said he has owned “mostly every Blackberry ever made”.

“I loved every press of a key to the blinking red led to indicate a message,” he added. “One can only dream one day it will be back.”

Another user, going by the name BlackBerryBrad, said each BlackBerry device in his collection had a unique memory.



Well it is the end of an era for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices. Each device in my collection has its own unique memory. Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2! Thanks for the memories @BlackBerry#BlackBerrypic.twitter.com/Re7RojFHNu

— BlackBerryBrad (@BlackBerryBrad) January 3, 2022

“Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2!” he added. “Thanks for the memories.”

BlackBerry's Chief Executive Officer John Chen said he was genuinely moved by the memories shared by BlackBerry users.

"Thank you for your loyalty throughout our journey," Chen added. "TeamBlackBerry; our path will cross again."



I am genuinely moved by all the well wishes and memories friends around the world have shared today about BlackBerry and our smartphone. Thank you for your loyalty throughout our journey. #TeamBlackBerry; our path will cross again — John Chen (@JohnChen) January 5, 2022



BlackBerry phones also had celebrity fans, including American reality TV star Kim Kardashian. She had tweeted about bidding goodbye to her BlackBerry Bold device in 2016.

“Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can't find anymore on ebay,” Kardashian had said. “I knew this day would come & to be honest I'm prepared.”



Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can't find anymore on ebay. I knew this day would come & to be honest I'm prepared. But the question is....

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

The reality TV star was considering her options. "Do I try a different kind of blackberry? Or ditch it all together? Or a different phone like Samsung?"

Kardashian had said that she preferred having two phones. “Or another option is having 2 iPhones. I really want my blackberry bold though. Reality is starting to set in & I'm getting sad.”