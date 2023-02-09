English
    Artist fined Rs. 1.07 crore for selling Hermes handbag NFTs in landmark case

    The sale of MetaBirkins NFTs by Mason Rothschild made more than $1.1 million, according to documents produced by Hermes in court.

    February 09, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
    The "MetaBirkins" were trailed online as "a tribute to Hermes' most famous handbag," but the company quickly sued. (Image credit: metabirkins.com)

    American artist Mason Rothschild was ordered to pay $130,000 in damages to Hermes Wednesday for selling virtual bags in the form of NFTs without the luxury brand's permission.

    The sentence, issued by a jury in a New York federal court, is seen as a landmark case in the hot debate over intellectual property rights and non-fungible tokens.

    NFTS, which became popular in early 2021, are digital works that cannot be replaced with anything else or modified and are therefore unique.

    Each has a digital certificate of authenticity which, in theory at least, cannot be tampered with: it is registered in a blockchain, like cryptocurrencies.