App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple’s iOS 12.2 beta version features bug fixes, software updates and a new subscription service

Apart from bug fixes, Apple is introducing features such as all-in-one media streaming service for news, TV shows and music along with changes in the Safari browser app.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple recently released the first beta of iOS 12.2 for developers. The mobile OS comes with several bug fixes, software updates and a host of other features.

Apple is also introducing an all-in-one media streaming service for news, TV shows and music along with changes in the Safari browser app, AirPods configuration, AirPlay, HomeKit and Apple Music in the developer beta version.

Major updates of iOS 12.2 beta

AirPods

One of the major changes introduced in iOS 12.2 beta update is the addition of a new setup screen to configure AirPods. Users will now be able to talk to Siri when paired with the upcoming AirPods.

related news

The AirPods will also feature voice recognition, allowing the authenticated voice to send commands to the paired device, which will enable users to use Siri while the iPhone is still in the pocket without tapping the AirPods.

Apple Multimedia

The redesigned Apple TV remote and Control Center now takes up the entire screen and works with AirPlay 2 TVs. Apple announced AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for several TV brands at CES 2019, providing you with the option to allow both TV and speaker access from the HomeKit.

Additionally, Apple News will be available for Canadian users in both English and French. One of the cool features of the new update is support for in-line Apple Music playback within Siri. Apple’s new subscription service has racked-up interest from the entire tech-world and considering Apple’s track record with quality; you can expect some good content.

SafariThe update will incorporate a new option in the Safari Browser app titles – Motion & Orientation, which allows users to provide websites with access to motion data. The Air Quality Index switch on the maps applications lets you check the air quality in different places, while you’ll instantly be notified to a non-secure website that doesn’t use HTTPS. The new iOS update will also allow users to insert search suggestions in the Safari without submitting the search.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphone #Technology #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.