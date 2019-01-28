Apple’s iOS 12.2 beta version features bug fixes, software updates and a new subscription service

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple recently released the first beta of iOS 12.2 for developers. The mobile OS comes with several bug fixes, software updates and a host of other features.

Apple is also introducing an all-in-one media streaming service for news, TV shows and music along with changes in the Safari browser app, AirPods configuration, AirPlay, HomeKit and Apple Music in the developer beta version.

Major updates of iOS 12.2 beta

One of the major changes introduced in iOS 12.2 beta update is the addition of a new setup screen to configure AirPods. Users will now be able to talk to Siri when paired with the upcoming AirPods.

The AirPods will also feature voice recognition, allowing the authenticated voice to send commands to the paired device, which will enable users to use Siri while the iPhone is still in the pocket without tapping the AirPods.

The redesigned Apple TV remote and Control Center now takes up the entire screen and works with AirPlay 2 TVs. Apple announced AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for several TV brands at CES 2019, providing you with the option to allow both TV and speaker access from the HomeKit.

Additionally, Apple News will be available for Canadian users in both English and French. One of the cool features of the new update is support for in-line Apple Music playback within Siri. Apple’s new subscription service has racked-up interest from the entire tech-world and considering Apple’s track record with quality; you can expect some good content.

The update will incorporate a new option in the Safari Browser app titles – Motion & Orientation, which allows users to provide websites with access to motion data. The Air Quality Index switch on the maps applications lets you check the air quality in different places, while you’ll instantly be notified to a non-secure website that doesn’t use HTTPS. The new iOS update will also allow users to insert search suggestions in the Safari without submitting the search.