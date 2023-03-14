Apple watch saves life of 36-year-old man suffering from heart disorder

Croft claimed that had he not received the notifications from his Apple watch, he may not have gone to the hospital. (Representational photo)

An Apple watch helped save the life of a 36-year-old man who had been suffering from an undiagnosed heart ailment. As per the BBC, Adam Croft, a resident of Fitwick in Bedfordshire region of the United Kingdom woke up in the morning to realise that his Apple watch had been giving him alerts right through the night that his heart was in Atrial fibrillation, which meant that the person's heartbeat was irregular.

Croft revealed that he had gotten up from his sofa on one evening and ended up sweating excessively on reaching the kitchen in the lower floor. Without paying too much attention, he went straight to bed.

"I managed to get down on the floor and ended up in a pool of cold sweat. Being a man I thought not much of it and took myself up to bed," Croft said.

The next morning, Croft woke up to realise his Apple watch had sent notifications every few hours, indicating that his heart had been in the state of Atrial fibrillation. He immediately called up the National Health Service (NHS) helpline number 111, who suggested him to rush to the hospital. Further tests at Bedford hospital confirmed that Croft's heart was in Atrial fibrillation.

Croft claimed that had he not received the notifications from his Apple watch, he may not have gone to the hospital. "It's not a feature I'd ever expected to use. The watch will be staying on now," he added.

The doctors at the Bedford hospital put Croft on blood thinners and he will now undergo a cardioversion medical procedure.