Apple brings back the iPod Touch with upgraded specs after four years

Apple has revived its iPod lineup and launched the seventh-generation iPod Touch. Last time the Cupertino-based tech giant updated the iPod was four years ago, back in 2015. The new iPod comes with a similar design as the iPod touch sixth-generation but has a bunch of new features and updated internals.

The iPod touch comes with a 4-inch Retina display with thick bezels at the top and bottom, similar to the iPhone 5S. It gets a home button without Touch ID. In terms of processing, Apple has decided to go with the A10 Fusion chip on iPod touch, which was found on the iPhone 7. The company claims that this chipset offers 2x CPU speeds and 3x GPU speeds over the previous generation iPod.

With the new chipset, iPod touch now supports Group FaceTime and ARKit for Augmented Reality apps. Apple has also increased storage on the iPod touch, and now offers a minimum storage option of 32GB onboard. The other two variants available include a 128GB variant and a 256GB variant.

For optics, the iPod touch includes an 8MP sensor at the back and a 1.2MP camera at the front for selfies. In terms of battery life, Apple claims that the iPod touch offers 40 hours of music playback and up to 8 hours of video playback.

iPod Touch 2019 starts in India at Rs 18,900 for the base 32GB variant, whereas the 128GB and 256GB variants have been priced at Rs 28,900 and 38,900 respectively. It is available in six colours — White, Space Grey, Blue, Gold, Pink, and Red.