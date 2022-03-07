English
    Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal’s ‘Bombay’ story: ‘Used to work in tiny office, share telephone'

    Twitter users appeared to love Anil Agarwal's story telling with many urging the Vedanta chairman to pen his autobiography.

    Ankita Sengupta
    March 07, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST
    Billionaire Anil Agarwal recollected a time when he would share a telephone in his office in Mumbai. (Image credit: @AnilAgarwal_Ved/Twitter)

    Billionaire Anil Agarwal recollected a time when he would share a telephone in his office in Mumbai. (Image credit: @AnilAgarwal_Ved/Twitter)


    Anil Agarwal on Monday gave his Twitter followers a glimpse into his life from the time -- when he had just moved to Mumbai from Bihar and started dealing in metal scraps -- with a throwback photo and a few anecdotes.

    The founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited tweeted: "I rented an 8ft by 9ft office in Bhoiwada (metal market) in Kalvadevi where I would work day-in, day-out." Agarwal added that he would then share a telephone at work.

    Elaborating on his business when he had started out at 19, Anil Agarwal said, "I would sell and buy metal scrap collected from cable companies, and Bihar, my hometown."

    After work, he would take the evening local train back home, "with an occasional detour to stroll on Juhu Beach or Chowpatty, watching the waves crash against the sand…"

    As he spent more time in the city, Agarwal realised why Mumbai (then Bombay) was called "the city that never sleeps". "Din ho ya raat, sheher ki raunak hamesha barkarar rehti hai (Doesn't matter if it's day or night, the city's keeps sparkling)," the billionaire tweeted with a hint that more anecdotes would follow soon.

    Twitter users appeared to love Agarwal's story telling with many urging the businessman to pen his autobiography.



    Agarwal, who often shares stories of his past on Twitter, had earlier tweeted about his arrival to Mumbai. In a tweet from February 15, he wrote: "Millions of people come to Mumbai to try their luck. I was one of them. I remember the day I left Bihar with only a tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in my eyes."

    "I arrived at Victoria Terminus station, and for the first time. I saw a kaali peeli (yellow and black) taxi, a double-decker bus and the City of Dreams - all of which I had only seen in the movies." He then encouraged youngsters to work hard and aim for the stars. "Agar aap majboot irade ke saath pehla kadam uthayenge, manzil milna tay hai (If you are determined to realise your dreams, they will come true)!" he had tweeted.
