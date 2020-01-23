App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra, SRK blown away by Bihar teacher's clever math video

Ruby Kumari, the teacher who hails from Bihar, thanked Mahindra and Khan for the compliments while sharing the video.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Anand Mahindra, the chairman and founder of Mahindra Group, is blown away by a video that demonstrates an easier method to calculate multiples of nine using your fingers.

Apart from his professional success, Mahindra is known for sharing funny and informative videos that he receives on his ‘WhatsApp Wonder Box’. One of the videos shared recently by Mahindra shows a math teacher explaining her school students a trick to calculate the multiples of nine using their fingers. While sharing the video, Mahindra expressed his amazement and suggested that he would have been better at math had he been aware of the ‘clever shortcut’.

“Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject!” Mahindra tweeted.

Close

Soon after, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the same video with the caption, “Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!”

Ruby Kumari, the teacher who hails from Bihar, thanked Mahindra and Khan for the compliments while sharing the video.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Anand Mahindra #Shah Rukh Khan

