Anand Mahindra's Sunday vibes involve planning a ride on this new train

Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter of a moving train with passengers

Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra posted a Twitter video on Sunday where he said he was plotting ways to travel in a new train from Mumbai to Pune.

The video shared by Mahindra shows a moving train with the hilly terrains in the surroundings and a few passengers taking a video of the view in front of them.

"Memories of train rides are in the soul of every Indian. My #sundayvibes today involve plotting a ride on this beautiful new train from Mumbai to Pune," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.



Memories of train rides are in the soul of every Indian. My #sundayvibes today involve plotting a ride on this beautiful new train from Mumbai to Pune… pic.twitter.com/x920ytRdmy

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2023



These are iconic photos. They’re symbolic of the India story: From modest beginnings to—literally—the skies. Enormously inspirational for young Indians. I hope in Government offices they will install one of these photos of her rather than the more boring formal one! https://t.co/lMALYtEBo4

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2023