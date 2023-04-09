English
    Anand Mahindra's Sunday vibes involve planning a ride on this new train

    'My #sundayvibes today involve plotting a ride on this beautiful new train', Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 09, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra

    Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter of a moving train with passengers

    Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra posted a Twitter video on Sunday where he said he was plotting ways to travel in a new train from Mumbai to Pune.

    The video shared by Mahindra shows a moving train with the hilly terrains in the surroundings and a few passengers taking a video of the view in front of them.


    "Memories of train rides are in the soul of every Indian. My #sundayvibes today involve plotting a ride on this beautiful new train from Mumbai to Pune," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.


    Mahindra also reacted to President Droupadi Murmu taking a sortie on a Sukhoi and requested officials in the government to install one of the photos posted on the Twitter handle of the President of India.Also Read: Anand Mahindra on Hanuman Jayanti: ‘As a child, my mother would say.’

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 9, 2023 04:31 pm