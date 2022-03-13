The ‘only politician-blues musician’ in the world Anand Mahindra is a fan of

Congress' Milind Deora played at a Mahindra music festival in Mumbai on March 12. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)

Congress leader Milind Deora is well-known for his love for music. He recently played a set at a music festival in Mumbai and earned a new fan -- industrialist Anand Mahindra.



And on the marquee tonight at the @mahindrablues was former MP & union minister @milinddeora (stage name: MD Mississippi) demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is the INC, & with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool! pic.twitter.com/ojJjRXN6nv

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2022

Deora’s performance took place at the Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai, which began on March 12. The event, which brings together the world’s greatest blues musicians, had not been held in-person the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mahindra tweeted a video of Deora playing a guitar at the festival and was in awe of his musical talent.

“On the marquee tonight at the was former MP and union minister Milind Deora,” Mahindra said. "Stage name: MD Mississippi. Demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is the INC (Indian National Congress), with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool!”

Deora thanked the Mahindra Group chairperson for “keeping the blues alive”.

Deora, 45, developed a love for music very early in life. He was handed the guitar when he was just seven-years-old, his official website says.

Funk and Hindustani classical music have inspired Deora but the genre that had the deepest impact on him was the blues.

Deora discovered the blues when he was in the United States.

"Following his first encounter with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s classic album Austin City Limits, Deora became enamored of the blues guitar, devouring the sounds of classic blues guitarists like Jimi Hendrix and B.B. King," Deora's website says.

The Congress leader has performed with his blues hero Buddy Guy -- a high point in his musical life.

Deora has been playing the guitar for 30 years