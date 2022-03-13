English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    The ‘only politician-blues musician’ in the world Anand Mahindra is a fan of

    Anand Mahindra showered praise on Congress' Milind Deora after his performance at a music festival in Mumbai on March 12. Deora is an experienced guitar player.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Congress' Milind Deora played at a Mahindra music festival in Mumbai on March 12. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)

    Congress' Milind Deora played at a Mahindra music festival in Mumbai on March 12. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)


    Congress leader Milind Deora is well-known for his love for music. He recently played a set at a music festival in Mumbai and earned a new fan -- industrialist Anand Mahindra.

    Deora’s performance took place at the Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai, which began on March 12. The event, which brings together the world’s greatest blues musicians, had not been held in-person the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Mahindra tweeted a video of Deora playing a guitar at the festival and was in awe of his musical talent.

    “On the marquee tonight at the was former MP and union minister Milind Deora,” Mahindra said. "Stage name: MD Mississippi. Demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world.  His party is the INC (Indian National Congress), with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool!”

    Close

    Related stories

    Deora thanked the Mahindra Group chairperson for “keeping the blues alive”.

    Deora, 45, developed a love for music very early in life. He was handed the guitar when he was just seven-years-old, his official website says.

    Funk and Hindustani classical music have inspired Deora but the genre that had the deepest impact on him was the blues.

    Deora discovered the blues when he was in the United States.

    "Following his first encounter with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s classic album Austin City Limits, Deora became enamored of the blues guitar, devouring the sounds of classic blues guitarists like Jimi Hendrix and B.B. King," Deora's website says.

    The Congress leader has performed with his blues hero Buddy Guy -- a high point in his musical life.

    Deora has been playing the guitar for 30 years
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Blues #Milind Deora
    first published: Mar 13, 2022 10:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.