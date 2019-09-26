Amazon senior VP was spotted promoting Echo Buds wearing Apple AirPods

Amazon rained a bunch of Alexa-powered devices at its September 25 launch event. One of the devices launched included the Amazon Echo Buds, a direct competition to Apple AirPods. Call it irony that an Amazon executive has not got this pair of Echo Buds yet as he was spotted promoting them wearing AirPods.

Dave Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, was spotted wearing Apple AirPods while promoting the Echo Buds in his interview with Bloomberg. In the video, Limp can be clearly seen wearing a single AirPod in his right ear while talking about the Echo Buds and other Alexa-enabled products launched by Amazon.

It could be a possibility that the channel offered the single AirPod to Limp for the live interview. However, it is still a bummer that the company’s senior VP accepted a competitor device just after its product launch event.

At the Amazon event 2019, the company launched its Echo Buds 2019 that is claimed to offer ‘really good sound’. The new wireless earbuds offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case. It also has touch controls like the Apple AirPods to activate native voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant.

A one-up for Amazon Echo Buds over the Apple AirPods is the noise cancellation feature that it has developed in partnership with Bose. Echo Buds are up for pre-orders in the US for $129 and go on sale starting September 30.