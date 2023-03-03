Amazon, Flipkart Holi sale 2023 is live and here's what is up for grabs at a discount

There are a number of offers and discounts for Holi on Amazon and Flipkart. (Representational)

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced amazing offers and discounts for the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Holi sale 2023 ahead of the festival of colours on March 8. Exciting offers and discounts can be availed on electronics, furniture, mobile phones, appliances among others.

Amazon is offering up to 70 per cent discount on several gadgets like laptops, wearables and the sale is currently live under the “Holi Shopping Store” section.

Flipkart’s sale will start from March 3, 2023 and up to 80 per cent discount will be applicable on more than 1 lakh products from different brands.

Flipkart is offering 70 per cent discount on furniture, up to 75 per cent off on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines etc. There will be a 55 per cent discount on air conditioners and a 45 per cent discount on best-selling laptops.

There will be discounts on smartphones like Apple and Samsung and big discounts on smartwatches, electronic items, beauty products, apparels, kitchen appliances etc.

Let’s look at prices and discounts on Amazon and Flipkart for some bestsellers and favourite items.

Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for Rs 18,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 for Rs10,999

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 3,499

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs 3,299

Amazon Kindle 2022: Rs 9,999

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Rs 42,990.

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: Rs 14,999.

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic: Rs 1,299.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Bluetooth: Rs 15,999.

Flipkart

APPLE iPad (9th Gen) 64 GB ROM: Rs 30,900

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ With Stylus 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM: Rs 49,999.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM: Rs 13,450.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 10th Gen: Rs 49,990.

boAt Aavante Bar Octave with 2.2 Channel Built In Subwoofers 100 W Bluetooth Soundbar: Rs 5,499.

SAMSUNG HW-T42E/XL Dolby Digital 150 W Bluetooth Soundbar: Rs 7,999.

JBL Cinema SB270,Dolby Digital,Wireless Subwoofer with Remote: Rs 11,999.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC with Wi-fi Connect: Rs 38,030.

Voltas 0.75 Ton 3 Star Split AC: Rs 25,999.