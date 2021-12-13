MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Last test flight of Airbus A380 ends with a 'heart' route. Emirates responds



Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST





European aerospace giant Airbus on Monday performed the final pre-flight test for its A380 superjumbo before handing it over to Emirates airline. The jet is the last unit of the A380 built and Airbus ended its last test flight with a heart sign in the sky.

The aircraft, MSN272, is set to join the Emirates fleet later this month.

“As we get ready to hand over MSN272 to @emirates, here's our Flight Test team sending some (love) to all #A380 fans out there. #MondayMotivation,”Airbus tweeted, along with a video of the plane’s flightpath.

The plane departed Airbus’s Hamburg facility for a tour of northeast Germany as it gave a touching goodbye to the A380 program in the sky, Flightradar24 reported.

Close

Dubai's Emirates airline is the main customer for the A380 superjumbo launched in 2007.

Emirates responded to Airbus’s gesture by reciprocating love for the A380 model.

“Nothing but love for the A380, as the final superjumbo to join our fleet takes to the skies for one last test flight,” the airline tweeted.

The Emirates’ A380 will have its premium economy cabin as well as its latest A380 cabin interiors. Other features include private suites and shower spas in first class, the on-board lounge, fully flat seats in business class, and large seatback screens for fliers in all cabins to access the entertainment content.

Emirates’ 4-class A380s are currently operating on its London Heathrow and Paris Charles De Gaulle routes.

Tags: #A380 #Airbus #Emirates
first published: Dec 13, 2021 03:09 pm

