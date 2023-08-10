Air India’s new logo is inspired by its gold window frame, signifies 'limitless possibilities'

Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.

Air India on Thursday revealed its new logo the Tata Group embarked on a long-awaited revamp of the national carrier’s brand, having taken it over in January 2022 after the airline’s privatisation.

The new logo is inspired by the aircrafts' design which now has a re-imagined version of the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India. The window frame is now gold and is central to the new brand design system -- symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’, the company stated in a press release.

The new logo ‘The Vista’ is inspired by the top of the golden window frames of the aircrafts, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s "bold, confident outlook for the future". Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, the airline stated in a release.

Designed in partnership with FutureBrand, flyers will see this logo on Air India's aircrafts from December 2023, when the airline's first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.

Also, Air India's iconic mascot, the Maharaja, will not be retiring despite a shift in its role. Instead of serving as a mascot, the Maharaja's presence will be reduced to the airline's premium classes and airport lounges. The Maharajah has had an iconic association with Air India since 1946 and has been a constant even while the airline's logos evolved from a centaur, rising sun, and a flying swan through the decades.

“Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage," Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said in a statement. "The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”

Read more: Air India Rebranding LIVE: Maharaja will live on, be part of airline's journey in future, CEO clarifies