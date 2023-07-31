IndiGo flight attendant records MS Dhoni sleeping on plane, receives flak online

MS Dhoni was seen sleeping on the flight while the flight attendant recorded his video.

Fans of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni were not very impressed after a flight attendant recorded a video of him sleeping. In the clip that has gone viral online, Dhoni was seen sleeping while his wife Sakshi was sitting beside him.

The IndiGo airline cabin crew member received a lot of flak on the internet and social media users said that she “invaded the cricketer’s privacy”.

“Cutest video of the day,” read the caption of the post by a page called Chakri Dhoni.

The video went viral for all the wrong reasons and netizens expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“It's a video of privacy invasion,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Unko theek se sone bhi nahi dete (People can’t even let him sleep).”

“Someone’s losing their job,” a third user remarked. “Not a good deed,” wrote a fourth Twitter user.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has amassed a huge fan base over the years. He was the captain of IPL team Chennai Super Kings. The team won the coveted trophy playing against Gujarat Titans this year.