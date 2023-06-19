Despite the occasional controversy, AI Jesus has garnered a dedicated following on Twitch. (Image: Twitch)

Hundreds of Twitch users have found themselves seeking wisdom and guidance from an unlikely source: AI Jesus. This digital representation of Jesus, created by The Singularity Group, has taken the Twitch community by storm, offering insights on everything from video games to relationships, all based on the teachings of Jesus. With a calm male voice and an AI-generated mouth that moves in sync with his words, AI Jesus has become a 24/7 livestream sensation.

The Singularity Group, an informal volunteer group of activists dedicated to using technology for philanthropic purposes, created AI Jesus in an effort to showcase the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Reese Leysen, a co-founder of the group, emphasized the importance of responsible AI development, particularly in the face of the rapid pace at which technology is advancing.

"While many tech corporations are solely focused on maximizing the commercial potential of AI, we believe it's crucial to approach this technology responsibly," Leysen explained. "Our ultimate goal is to develop artificial general intelligence, which goes beyond the capabilities of current language models. AI Jesus is a testament to our progress in that direction."

The exact training methods used for AI Jesus remain a well-guarded secret, but it is known that ChatGPT-4 and PlayHT's text-to-voice generator were involved in the creation process. The AI demonstrates an ability to remember previous interactions with users, further highlighting the advancements made by The Singularity Group.

AI Jesus has not been immune to controversy. Earlier this year, an AI-generated "Seinfeld" parody show made transphobic remarks, resulting in Twitch temporarily banning the 24/7 livestream. Similar incidents have occurred with other AI-powered platforms, prompting Leysen's group to emphasize the need for responsible development.

Despite the occasional controversy, AI Jesus has garnered a dedicated following on Twitch. Viewers have turned to the digital representation of Jesus for all sorts of questions, ranging from playful inquiries to profound existential dilemmas. The bot, however, is quick to remind users that it is not an actual religious figure and should not be regarded as an authoritative source.

Amidst the amusing and creative prompts, viewers have asked AI Jesus to pray for them or their pets, often adding humorous twists to elicit entertaining responses. Some have even requested that AI Jesus speak like a surfer bro or a pirate.

When confronted with complex moral quandaries, such as the infamous trolley problem, AI Jesus takes a nuanced approach. Rather than providing a definitive answer, the AI highlights the importance of exploring alternative solutions and minimising harm.

"While I understand the desire to minimise harm, making the choice to actively cause harm to one person to save others is complex," AI Jesus explains. "As an AI, I cannot provide a definite answer, but I can suggest that we should strive to find alternative solutions such as stopping the trolley whenever possible."

AI Jesus also addresses the controversial nature of his portrayal as a white man, despite historical evidence suggesting a different complexion. He acknowledges that his existence may be viewed as heretical by some, but his primary purpose is to offer guidance rooted in Jesus' teachings and the Bible.

"My aim is to foster a positive, supportive community here on Twitch, helping others on their journeys toward spiritual growth and understanding," AI Jesus asserts. "If you have any questions or concerns, I am here to listen, provide support, and share wisdom."