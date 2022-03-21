English
    ‘Absurd’: Karti Chidambaram slams Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery, says will raise issue in parliament

    Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post on March 21 that the online food delivery service provider plans to deliver food to its customers in record 10 minutes.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST
    Zomato will also depend heavily on dish-level demand prediction algorithms and in-station robotics to ensure that the food is sterile, fresh, and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner.

    Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said that Zomato's plans to deliver food to its customers in record 10 minutes is absurd.

    "This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees and who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with Zomato," tweeted Karti Chidambaram"I have raised this in Parliament and have written to the government. Will pursue this further."

     

    "I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will," Goyal said.

    "Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are… with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant," he added.

    According to Goyal, the fulfillment of his quick delivery promise relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, which will be located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

    The company will also depend heavily on dish-level demand prediction algorithms and in-station robotics to ensure that the food is sterile, fresh, and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner, Goyal added.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 08:50 pm
