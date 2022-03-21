‘Absurd’: Karti Chidambaram slams Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery, says will raise issue in parliament

Zomato will also depend heavily on dish-level demand prediction algorithms and in-station robotics to ensure that the food is sterile, fresh, and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner.

Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said that Zomato's plans to deliver food to its customers in record 10 minutes is absurd.

"This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees and who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with Zomato," tweeted Karti Chidambaram



This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees & who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with @zomato I have raised this in Parliament & have written to the Govt. Will pursue this further. https://t.co/fH8yflloiY pic.twitter.com/PfQIe2nfR4

— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 21, 2022

"I have raised this in Parliament and have written to the government. Will pursue this further."

"I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will," Goyal said.

"Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are… with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant," he added.

According to Goyal, the fulfillment of his quick delivery promise relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, which will be located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

The company will also depend heavily on dish-level demand prediction algorithms and in-station robotics to ensure that the food is sterile, fresh, and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner, Goyal added.