    7 key tips from US embassy for citizens stuck in Ukraine during Russian operation

    Hours after Kremlin launched an attack on Kyiv, Ukraine said five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down in rebel region of Luhansk, Reuters reported, citing military officials.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    People take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv on Thursday morning.

    With reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Mariupol, the US embassy in Kyiv released a list of measures its citizens in Ukraine can follow.

    1. 1. If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover.


    2. If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

    3. If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.

    4. Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk. After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.

    5. Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning. US citizens throughout Ukraine are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space.

    6. In the event of mortar and/or rocket fire, follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately.

    7. If you feel that your current location is no longer safe, you should carefully assess the potential risks involved in moving to a different location.

     

    Please continue to monitor here and @travelgov for further information. https://t.co/wcXQWeEBtc

    — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022

    Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which has led to explosions being heard across Ukraine, has left the world stunned. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the operation early Thursday. "I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television.

    The internet is condemning Moscow’s move on the neighbouring country, with sharing their concern on the rapid unfolding of events.

    Hours after Kremlin launched an attack on Kyiv, Ukraine said five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down in rebel region of Luhansk, Reuters reported, citing military officials. Shortly after Russia said it has knocked out Ukraine's air defense assets and airbases.

    One person was killed in the capital, and Kremlin-backed Rebels have claimed control of two towns in Luhansk.

    Several major cities in Ukraine have been targeted in Russian strikes on Thursday, including its capital Kyiv.

    "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
    Tags: #Kyiv #Russia #Ukraine #US Embassy #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 01:08 pm

